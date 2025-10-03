Sarpanch Sable’s hunger strike enters fifth day

Chhatrapati SambhajinagarSarpanch Mangesh Sable has continued his hunger strike over farmers’ issues for the fifth day, with nosebleeds reported today. Government officials have not visited the protest site, providing only verbal assurances.The District Collector refused to meet the protesters, saying the proposal was sent to the state government. Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsath also did not visit, stating assistance would be announced in a cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, the government will distribute appointment letters for compassionate candidates tomorrow, October 4, at 11 am at Sant Eknath Rangmandir. Farmers warned that if the government does not act, the movement could spread across Maharashtra.