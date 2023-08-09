Sarpanch’s husband, deputy sarpanch held for taking Rs 1L bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-corruption Bureau arrested the husband of the Sarpanch of Kelgaon in Sillod tehsil and the deputy sarpanch red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for a clerk’s job in the grampanchayat. The action was executed at Adharwadi on Wednesday afternoon. A case has been registered against both the accused with Sillod rural police station.

The accused have been identified as Ashok Rajaram Waghmode and deputy sarpanch Baban Ramsingh Chavan.

A resolution was passed in the Kelgaon grampanchyat to appoint the complainant as a recovery clerk in the grampanchayat, six months back. After six months, sarpanch’s husband Waghmode and the deputy sarpanch took Rs 50,000 from him to make him permanent. Later, they demanded Rs 3 lakh to continue his appointment.

As the complainant was not willing to give the money, the lodged a complaint with ACB. A deal was fixed between both parties at Rs 2 lakh. The ACB officers laid a trap on Wednesday afternoon and arrested Waghmode and Chavan while accepting Rs 1 lakh.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe, deputy SP Rajeev Talekar by PI Rahul Phula, PI Santosh Ghode, Ravindra Kale, Rajendra Sinkar, Shirish Wagh and Chandrakant Shinde.