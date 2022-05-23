SARTHI aspirants get Ph D admission confirmation letter

Aurangabad, May 23:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) made available the Ph D admission confirmation letter in the online login of aspirants of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) fellowship.

Hundreds of researchers from the university applied for the fellowship but attached the provisional admission letter with the fellowship application form instead of the confirmation letter as per the terms and conditions.

SARTHI asked the candidates to submit a confirmation letter on or before May 27, otherwise, they will lose an opportunity to be eligible for the fellowship.

Considering the students' problems, the university took the decision to issue the letter on one condition.

As per the condition, the candidates submitted an undertaking to seek a confirmation letter by May 20.

In the undertaking, the youths stated that they would complete Pre-Ph D course work in the next six months.

The confirmation letter was made available online for those who submitted the undertaking on time.

The youths heaved a sigh of relief on receiving the letter.

The researchers are also eligible to apply for other fellowships like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti).