SARTHI to launch post-doctoral fellowship & research projects

Aurangabad, June 19:

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) will launch a post-doctoral fellowship (PDF) and research projects in the coming days. Those who have completed Ph D will be able to apply for PDF.

This was information was given by Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, the project director of SARTHI in a programme organised by Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in memory of Rajmata Jijau.

Bhisham Birajdar, Maratha Seva Sangh district president Dhananjay Patil, National Service Scheme director Anand Deshmukh, Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Madanlal Suryavanshi and centre director Dr Kailas Ambhure were present.

Dr Shrikant Deshmukh said that the institute has started various schemes for the members of Maratha and Kumbi Maratha communities since 2019. The schemes included fellowships for M Phil and Ph D researchers.

He said that the highest number of fellowship beneficiaries are from Bamu. Around 400 youths from the university are doing research with fellowship.

The guidance is also provided for the aspirants of Maharashtra Public Service Commission and union Public Service Commission. The success percentage of its students in both the competitive examinations is excellent.

Dr Ambhure also spoke. Dr Daiwat Sawant conducted the proceedings of the programme while Ajay Pawar proposed a vote of thanks.