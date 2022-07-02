Satara-Deolai seeks funds under Amrut 2.0 for drainage system

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 2:

Satara-Deolai, the twin localities, got merged into the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits in 2016. However, in the past six years, the residents staying in these localities grieved for not having a drainage facility. Earlier, the AMC prepared an estimate of Rs 254 crore and sent it to the state government, but the latter transferred the proposal for funds under the Central Government’s Amrut 2.0 scheme.

The laying of pipelines under the new water supply scheme is going on in Satara-Deolai. Five elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) will be constructed in these localities. Besides, many roads will be constructed through AMC and Smart City Mission. Few roads will also be built from the funds sanctioned by the Urban Development Department. However, the absence of drainage facilities is forcing the residents to face inconvenience. Each house has a septic tank.

Earlier, the AMC roped in Innovation Solution as a project management consultant (PMC) and it has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 254 crore. The AMC tabled the proposal before the state government, but nothing proceeded further.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has decided to launch Amrut 2.0 scheme and undertake drainage works. Hence the state government shifted all its main proposals of the state under this scheme including Satara-Deolai Drainage Project.

Fear of water contamination

It may be noted that 99 per cent of residents of Satara-Deolai localities had constructed septic tanks. The residents are also dependent upon borewell water. Now, the residents fear that the underground water may get polluted and pose a health danger to them.

In addition, the localities deprive of concrete or pucca roads. The residents and vehicle owners had to face hardship while crossing the slippery roads in the monsoon season. It is learnt that only 10 per cent of roads will be developed through AMC and Smart City funds. Hence the issue of roads would remain a nuisance during the monsoon, it is learnt.