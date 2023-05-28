Satish gets Ph D in Computer Engg

Published: May 28, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy has conferred Ph D on Satish Bhalshankar in Computer Engineering.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Application of NLP in Marathi Speech Recognition for Wearable Device: Design and Optimisation’ under the guidance of Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, research guide and professor, Computer Science and Information Technology Department, Bamu. He also bagged a gold medal for the research in Avishkar festival held in January 2023.

