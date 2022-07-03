Satish Pande no more

July 3, 2022

Aurangabad, July 3: Satish Dhannalal Pande (60, Wadgaon Kolhati), a senior member of the Jain community passed away on ...

Aurangabad, July 3:

Satish Dhannalal Pande (60, Wadgaon Kolhati), a senior member of the Jain community passed away on Sunday. He is survived by a wife, two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be performed at the Mohata Devi crematorium, Wadgaon Kolhati on Monday morning.

