Satish Shiradkar no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 25, 2022 09:15 PM 2022-10-25T21:15:02+5:30 2022-10-25T21:15:02+5:30
Retired director of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Satish Vasantrao Shiradkar (62), passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday morning. He had a reputation as a learned and helpful officer in the agriculture department. He is survived by his parents, a son, a daughter, mother-in-law, father-in-law, two brothers and extended family.