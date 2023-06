Satsang ceremony concludes at Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A grand weekly online Satsang ceremony of Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj was concluded at Chaudhary Colony in Chikalthana recently. The ceremony began after a procession of Narendracharya Maharaj’s Palanquin. Pravachankar Jayashree Lokhande delivered a discourse followed by an Aarti and Mahaprasada. Subhash Jojare, Sahebrao Aher, Sunita Dindore, Swapnil Pimple, Shivajirao Inje Patil and others were present. Around 1,000 devotees participated in the Satsang.