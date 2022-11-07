Sattar’s statement is outrageous

Aurangabad: “Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar’s statement against MP Supriya Sule is very outrageous and regrettable. Whether Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister assured him (the minister) of support for saying anything against Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. If not, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should take resignation of Sattar immediately,” said MLC Satish Chavan.

He said that Maharashtra is known as a progressive State but ministers in the present State Government are making whimsical statements and maligning its image.

“MP Sule raises issues of women as a representative in the Parliament. Taking its note, she was honoured with ‘Sansad Ratna’. How Sattar’s tongue slipped while talking against her. Using such language is not suitable for a responsible minister. What can common women expect from Government, if its ministers are using this type of language against a female representative? Whether this language is acceptable to CM, deputy CM who talks about culture and Hindutva,” he questioned.