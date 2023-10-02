Satyagraha Rally by women activists of Congress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The women’s wing of City Congress organised a Satyagraha Rally to pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their anniversaries today. The rally led by City Congress president (women’s wing) Deepali Misal was taken out from Gandhi Bhavan to Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The Central Government has granted 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha. On one hand BJP is granting reservation to women, but on other hand the injustice on the women in Manipur is going on for the past 150 days, said Misal.

Sukeshni Ghorpade, Rubina Syed, Nagma Siddiqui, Parveen Deshmukh, Nirmala Shikhare, Rehana Kasim Shaikh, Rama Ingle, Lata Bankar, Lata Akshay, S Naheed, Shahida Baji, Uzma Baji and others participated in the rally.