Savarkar Jayanti to be observed at 75 places simultaneously

Aurangabad, May 18:

The birth anniversary (Jayanti) of Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar will be celebrated on May 28 simultaneously at 75 places in the city and district, informed Bhau Suradkar, chairman of the Savarkar Jayanti Mahotsav Samiti in a press conference on Tuesday.

He said, various programmes have been organized for two days. Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar will be the focal point of the festivities. The celebrations will begin by offering a garland to the Savarkar statue at Samarthnagar at 8 am. A singing competition will be held on May 27 near Savarkar memorial at 7 pm. On May 28, an exhibition of Savarkar's 31 photos will be organised at the memorial. In the evening, a performance of Dhol Pathak and Dipotsav will be held at 7 pm.

A two-wheeler rally will be organised from Savarkar Chowk at Roplekar hospital at 8.45 am after paying tributes. Tributes will also be paid at 75 places in all major chowks and tehsils including Malhar Chowk, Bharatnagar, Shivajinagar, Satara, Chhatrapatinagar, Pundaliknagar, Maharana Pratap Chowk and Cidco-Hudco. Organisers have appealed to citizens to participate in the programmes. Sudhir Naik, Subhash Kumawat, Vijay Jahagirdar, Kiran Saraf and Sanjay Tonpe were present on this occasion.