Mahayuti (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate Atul Save achieved a hat-trick victory in the 109-Aurangabad East constituency, narrowly defeating AIMIM’s Imtiaz Jaleel by just 2,161 votes, a margin of 1%. The contest was fiercely fought, with Save securing the lead in only three rounds during the vote-counting process.

The race in Aurangabad East kept watchers on edge carry it with the 24 rounds, with dramatic shifts in leads as vote counting progressed. Jaleel led through most of the morning counting rounds. However, Save surged ahead in the final three rounds, securing a narrow win and achieving a hat-trick victory in the constituency.

Atul Save ultimately secured victory with 93,274 votes, capturing 43.07% of the total vote share. The postal voting of Save is 803, nearly double for the Jaleel. In comparison, Imtiaz Jaleel followed closely with 91,113 votes, securing 42.07%.

The slim margin underscored the fierce competition between the BJP and AIMIM. Other candidates received significantly less support. Indian National Congress’ Lahu Hanmantrao Shewale managed 5.8% of the votes, while the Samajwadi Party's Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed garnered 2.74%. This victory in Aurangabad East is part of the BJP's broader success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) has achieved a commanding overall win, leading in the majority of constituencies across the state. The result bolsters the BJP's position in Maharashtra and highlights its growing influence in critical constituencies like Aurangabad East.

1,06,460 Votes and a missed Opportunity

A total of 1,06,460 votes were distributed among the candidates. A better consolidation of these votes might have led to a decisive victory for Imtiaz Jaleel. However, in politics, "what-ifs" and speculation hold little weight. AIMIM’s reliance on religious polarization and the Dalit-Muslim vote bank, combined with weak micro-planning, ultimately resulted in its loss.

Jaleel leads early, but Save clinches final victory

The day began with Imtiaz Jaleel taking a confident lead in the first round, securing a margin of 8,475 votes. His dominance appeared unshakable as he extended his lead through the initial eight rounds, consistently increasing his vote count. Jaleel maintained this lead through 21 rounds, while Atul Save managed to lead in only three rounds. However, Save’s vote count steadily increased, particularly after the 10th round, gradually narrowing the gap. In a dramatic turn of events, the final tally declared Save the winner, edging out Jaleel by a slim margin of just 1%.

Clashes and Police action

Excitement among AIMIM supporters peaked by the 20th round when Jaleel was still leading. Behind the SFS High School, jubilant supporters burst crackers and raised slogans in celebration. However, the situation soon spiraled out of control, prompting police intervention. A mild lathi charge was initially deployed to disperse the crowd, but as the unrest persisted, police had to resort to stronger baton charges to restore order.

From the Counting Center

Mahayuti candidate Atul Save visited the polling station in the morning and remained present from the afternoon to witness his eventual win. Lahuji Shewale also visited the counting center in the morning. Interestingly, Imtiaz Jaleel did not visit the center during the counting process. AIMIM supporters stayed at the center until the 23rd round, as counting results initially favored Jaleel. However, as signs of defeat became evident, the crowd gradually dispersed. By then, Save's supporters began emerging in celebration. Police ensured the parking area adjacent to the center was cleared to maintain order.

Vote dynamics and strategy issteps

