Savor the Flavour of Knowledge: A Delectable Feast Garnished with Learning! Founder & Chef of I'M Wholesome, Manpreet Dhody, Inspires Culinary Enthusiasts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city’s leading women’s club WoW, Wider Opportunities for Women, led by Founder Ruchira Darda alongside the committee spearhead by Nupur Dhoot, President 2023-24, hosted a unique and enriching event this Wednesday. Manpreet Dhody of Imwholesome, (Mumbai) a renowned grazing table artist shared her insights on setting up elaborate & gorgeous grazing tables and unique recipes for curating artisan cheese, delectable dips and salads for house parties.

The attendees had the unique opportunity to learn directly from the culinary maestro and see her at work. The afternoon concluded with a delightful lunch, symbolizing not only the fusion of flavors but also the culmination of an inspiring day.