Sayyed Shahifatima gets Ph D

Aurangabad, March 27:

Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU), Nanded, conferred Ph D on Sayyed Shahimfatima Karim in Botany.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Biological Activity of Silver Nanoparticles Synthesized by Endophytic Fungi of Maytenus Emarginata (willd.) Ding Hou’ under the guidance of research guide Dr B D Gachande.