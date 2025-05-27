SBES Centenary records 100% result in CBSE 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The first CBSE batch of Class 10 from Saraswati Bhuvan Education Society (SBES) Centenary School recorded 100% pass rate. Eshwari Nilangekar secured the first position with 96%, Sharvil Joshi (95%) stood second and Koustubh Pawar (94.2%) third.

Out of a total of 17 students who appeared for the examination, four students passed with more than 90%. Eleven students passed in the first division, while one student passed in the second division. The successful students were congratulated by SBES president Adv Dinesh Wakil, vice-presidents Dr Suhas Bardapurkar and Dr B Y Kshirsagar, general secretary Dr Shrirang Deshpande, school committee president Dr Ajit Bhagwat, principal Rahul Mohanpurkar as well as teachers and supporting staff.