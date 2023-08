SBOA student gets gold medal in Dr Homi Bhabha exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Neel Ravindra Somde, a student of SBOA School bagged a gold medal in Dr Homi Bhabha Examination. He cleared all the levels of the examination which was conducted by the Greater Bombay Science Teachers' Association. School headmistress Shubhada Purandare, Archana Phadke and teachers congratulated Neel on his achievement.