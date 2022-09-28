SCETC starts B Pharmacy, Pharm D courses admissions process

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The online registration and documents uploading process for four-year full-time B Pharmacy and six-year Pharm D courses began on Wednesday for the academic year 2022-23. The last date of registration is October 3.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) issued a notification for registration today.

After the registration, candidates will have to visit the nearest Facilitation Centre for documents verification and confirmation of the application form.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on October 6 while aspirants will be able to submit a grievance if any between October 7 and 9. The final merit list will be released on October 10.

The applications submitted and confirmed after October 3 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

Eligibility for B Pharmacy

A candidate who passed HSC or its equivalent examination with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology and obtained at least 45 per cent marks for the general group and 40 per cent marks for backward class candidates. Also, the candidate should have obtained obtain non zero scores in MHT-CET 2022

Eligibility for Pharm D

A candidate who passed HSC with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology and obtained minimum 50 per cent marks for general group and 45 per cent marks for backward class candidates or passed diploma course in Pharmacy from institutes. The candidate should also have obtained a non zero score in the MHT-CET 2022.