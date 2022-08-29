Schedule for institute level admission rounds of ITIs released

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) on Monday released the schedule for institutional-level counselling rounds of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

A total of four rounds of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were implemented from June 17 to August 27 while two institutional level counselling rounds will be conducted between August 29 and September 10 for the vacant seats.

The institute-wise vacant seat report is being made available in their login. With the declaration of the general merit list, the students will have to register for the counselling through their login from August 30 to 31.

The State level general merit list will be announced on September 1. Those who are allotted seats can confirm their admissions up to September 5. The second counselling round will commence on September 6 for the vacant seats.

The candidates will be called for admission up to September 10 on the basis of the merit list in this round.

32 seats vacant in Govt, 68 pc in private ITIs

The district has 17 ITIs including 11 Government institutes. They have 2,556 seats, including 2,084 in Government ITIs. A total of 1576 seats (61.66 per cent) were filled in the district while 980 seats are vacant. The percentage of admissions in Government ITIs is 68.04 while in private ITIs, it is 33.47. The highest number of seats were filled in the city’s Government ITI of boys at 66.12 per cent (730). It has a total of 1125 seats in 30 trades and 52 units.