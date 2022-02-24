Schedule of HSC 2 papers revised

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) revised the schedule of two papers of HSC examinations. State secretary of the MSBSHSE Dr Ashok Bhosale said that the HSC examinations would be given between March 4 and 30.

He said that the schedule of the two subjects paper was revised because of some technical paper. The papers which were to be held on March 5 and 7 would now be conducted on April 5 and 7.

Students were to take Hindi subject paper in the morning session (10.30 am to 2 pm) of March 5 while papers of German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian subjects were planned in the afternoon session.

The papers Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Arabic, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, French, Spanish and Pali were to be arranged on March 7.

The State Board announced that there is no change in the timetable of remaining subjects papers.