Scheme to encourage SC entrepreneurs to convert startups into industry

Aurangabad, Feb 7

The founder president of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) Milind Kamble has appealed to the Scheduled Caste startups and promising entrepreneurs to participate in the Udyojak Award and the national startup competition organised jointly by the Central Government's Department of Social Justice, IFS Venture Fund and DICCI as a part of Amrut Mahotsav celebration.

Kamble was in the city to attend the convention of SC's micro, small and medium enterprises. Speaking to media persons, he said “IFS Venture will act as the nodal agency in the country, while DICCI will associate as a joint organiser. The scheme Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission (ASIIM) is being implemented for youths from the SC category. Through ASIIM, 1,000 novel business ideas will be identified by 2024 and a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) will be established with the help of the Central Government's Department of Science and Technology and other prominent agencies. To promote the outstanding novel ideas and start-ups of SC, a fund of Rs 30 lakh will be granted in the first three years to start the SME in phases. There will be no need to refund it."

DICCI's national president Ravi Kumar Nara, Sanjeev Dangi, Seema Kamble, state president Santosh Kamble and Manoj Admane were present.

Contest in two phases

The national startup competition - Ambedkar Yuva Udyojak League - will be conducted in two phases. Under the first, the applications will be invited online and in the second phase the process will be completed in presence of eight IITians. The last date to submit the application is February 15. The entrepreneurs will be felicitated with Ambedkar Excellence Award in Delhi on April 14, it is learnt.