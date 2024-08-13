Schemes will continue if government returns to power

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashokrao Chavan urged party workers on Tuesday to inform the public that the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme and other initiatives will only continue if the Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) government returns to power.

Chavan made this appeal during a meeting with party leaders and workers at the IMA Hall in the city.

He also emphasized the importance of reminding the public about the benefits provided, including the 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community. The opposition is afraid that these schemes will be successful, which is why they are making baseless accusations, said Chavan. He further mentioned that since the BJP, Shinde Sena, and the Pawar faction are united, it is not wrong for them to collectively take credit for these schemes.

The general secretary Deepak Dhakane made an introductory speech. The meeting was attended by MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, City President Shirish Boralkar, Laxmikant Thete, Bhagwan Ghadmode, Anil Makariye, Ajaz Deshmukh, Jalindar Shendge, Rameshwar Bhadave, Manisha Munde and others.

Fell short in reaching Maratha Community

Chavan said, “We did not effectively communicate what the government has done for the Maratha reservation. A 10 pc reservation was granted, and its benefits have started for higher education. Those who have ‘Kunbi’ records are receiving certificates. I have met Manoj Jarange four times, and the government is ready to discuss any issues they may have. However, it's uncertain whether the Maratha reservation issue will be resolved before the assembly elections.

MP Raut provides temporary entertainment

Regarding the criticism made by MP Sanjay Raut on the Ladki Bahin scheme, Chavan remarked that people know whose capable leadership is capable in the country and state. Raut’s statements may provide temporary entertainment, but they won't win him any votes, he said.

Congress's show of strength; It's just swelling

On Monday, the Congress held a strong demonstration in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Commenting on this, MP Chavan said that it wasn't a show of strength by Congress. After the Lok Sabha elections, Congress has experienced some swelling, but it will soon subside.

He also criticised Congress state president Nana Patole, saying that Patole does not know the law. It's pitiful that the state president of Congress makes incorrect statements regarding elections. This happens because he lacks the habit of reading. Chavan reminded Patole that the day he left BJP shouldn't be forgotten, implying that Patole has no moral right to criticise him for allegedly joining BJP.

No Repetition of the Lok Sabha

The situation during the Lok Sabha elections was different, and it's unlikely that the same conditions will prevail in the assembly elections. Patole may be hoping for another lucky break, but the formation of the government under Modi's leadership for the third time means that a repeat of the Lok Sabha situation is unlikely, said Chavan. He also clarified that he hasn't discussed how many seats BJP will get in Marathwada. Chavan mentioned that the allocation of seats will be decided through discussions between leaders of Shinde Sena, the Pawar faction, and BJP, taking into account the dominance in each constituency.