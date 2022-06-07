Scholars Group holds drawing contest

Scholars English Group of Schools organised an open air art and drawing competition called socio-podium at Rose Gardens, recently. Dr Shaheed Shaikh, HOD of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr Rafiq Zakaria Centre of Higher Learning and Research, was the chief guest. Mohammad Imran Salar judged the competition. School secretary Mujtaba Muneeb, joint secretary Mujtaba Muzakir, academic director Sana Farheen, high school headmistress Nazira Banu Rahaman, HM (Primary) Waseemunnisa, the teaching and non-teaching staff were present. Different ages were posed with different topics like colouring of outlined pictures, me and my family and communal harmony. The first three winners were felicitated with cash prizes. Participation certificates were given away to all the participants. Zeba Anjum and Quazi Shamsiya conducted the proceedings.

The first three winners respectively from different groups are: Angel's Artist (3-6 years) – Arfain, Maira Fatema and Sualeha Asif Sk; Brilliant artist (7-10 years) – Ashmira Pathan, Sidrah Fatema and Anfa Fatema; Philosopher's artist (11-14) - Aska Fatema, Sk. Ramsha and Dikshita Umesh/Ehsan Siddique.