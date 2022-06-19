School director duped of Rs 16L on lure of giving school

Aurangabad, June 19:

A man impersonating a school director duped the director of Winchester International School of Rs 16 lakh on the lure of giving a school to run after making an agreement on stamp paper. Later, it was found that cheater was neither the school chairman nor a member of the school board. A case has been registered with City Chowk police station in this regard.

As per the complaint lodged by complainant Dr Afsar Khan Jumma Khan (71, Roshan Gate, Azam Colony), he is the director of Winchester International School and he wanted to run one more school. He told accused Vishwanath Madhavrao Tarte (N-6, Cidco) that he wants to run one more school. Then Tarte told him that he has one school Gautam Rishi Shikshan Sanstha and Ashwaghosh Shaishanik Va Vyam Prasarak Mandal at Cidco N-1 and he is the chairman of this educational institute. This institute runs Springdale Primary English School. He assured Dr Afsar that he will give him this school to run, for which, a deal of Rs 21 lakh was made between them, and an agreement was made on Rs 100 stamp paper in 2014. Dr Afsar paid Tarte Rs 16 lakh through cheque, but Tarte did not hand over the school to him. Later, Dr Afsar came to know that Tarte was neither the chairman of the educational institute nor a member of the school board. When realized that he has been taken on a ride, Dr After lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.