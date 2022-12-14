School students to cheer on marathon runners

Aurangabad: The excitement among the citizens for the Lokmat Mahamarathon is growing everyday. Various organisations are gearing up to support the Marathon participants. But wait, the school children are also not behind. They have also geared up to cheer the participants of this mega event in from their entertainment zones specially set up along the marathon route.

Marathon will be organised in lengths of 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km on December 18. Marathon is organised for making people aware about their health and fitness and also for social integration. In the chilly winter morning all the citizens will come out of their house to run in the marathon and will interact together, which will lend a helping hand in increasing social integration and friendship. Adding to the excitement of the Marathon runner, children from various schools have come forward to cheer the marathon runners. The children will be stationed at the entertainment zones and cheering zones in groups of 20 to 120 located at specific spots on the Marathon route from 5.45 am. Beating the cold, the children along with their teachers will encourage the participants by playing music, doing lezim, cheering runners using props and gears to increase their enthusiasm for the marathon. This will surely give a much needed energy boost to the runners and motivate them to complete the race. The students in the activity will receive a certificate.

Participating schools and activity:

Al Huda - Pom Pom Flag and Drums

Poddar ICSE - Drums

St Lawrence - Drums and Energy Intake

The Jain International - Music Drill

Siddharth School - Clowns with Balloons

Dnyanada School - Musical drill with pom pom

Riverdale High School - Band

St Meera's School - Drill and drums

Baliram Patil School - Lezim

Jijamata High School - Lezim and dhol

Jai Bhavani Vidya Mandir - Dhol Team

Kalawati Chavan High School - Lezim Dhol Team

Aurangabad Police Public School - Pom Pom and Band

Kids Capital School - Drums

Jaagruti High School - Lezim Dhol