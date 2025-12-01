Schoolboy drowns in Shivna river

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A schoolboy who had taken his cattle for grazing drowned in the Shivna River at Pendapur, Gangapur on Sunday afternoon.

The incident came to light around 12.30 pm. The deceased has been identified as Bhimraj Tarachand Rathod (16, Pendapur in Gangapur tehsil). Bhimraj, who was studying in Class 10 at Dhoregaon, had a holiday on Sunday. He had taken the cattle for grazing near the Shivna River in the Pendapur area. Later, he entered the water to wash some of the cattle. However, as he did not know how to swim, he started drowning. His cousin, who was present nearby, noticed the incident and raised an alarm. Family members and villagers rushed to the spot, pulled Bhimraj out of the water, and took him to the local sub-district hospital in an unconscious state. Doctors examined him and declared him dead.

Bhimraj is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister. His sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over the Rathod family, while the village of Pendapur mourns the tragedy. The incident had not been registered with the Gangapur Police till late Sunday night.

