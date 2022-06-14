Schools all set to welcome students on 1 st day

Aurangabad, June 14:

The schools in the district are all set to welcome the students on their first day. The schools were reopened on June 13 while students will attend classes after the summer vacation gap on June 15.

The headmasters and teachers were asked to do preparations to welcome the students on their first day on Wednesday making it memorable. The schools were cleaned and decorated in the district.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nilesh Gatne instructed the schools' staff to make the first day joyful for the students. A procession will be taken on the first day of school.

Textbooks, uniforms, and nutritious meals will be distributed while cultural programmes will also be organised. The ZP plans to distribute textbooks to all the 2.20 lakh students from 2629 schools in the district.

Education officer Jaishree Chavan, deputy education officer Sachin Solanki and programme officer Dr Sojwal Jain said that textbooks were supplied to all the schools of Sillod and Gangapur tehsil along with 17 ideal schools under the integrated scheme of school education.

Yuvak Mandals, sports associations, self-help groups, women’s associations, and senior citizens will be requested to participate in the procession to be taken on the first day.

The bloc education officers will invite public representatives like MLAs, organisations like Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Endurance Sevak Trust, Magic Bus Foundation, American India Foundation, Cosmo Foundation and Mahaurja for the programmes.