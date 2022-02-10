Schools from 1st to 4th Std to be reopened on Feb 14; permission granted for pvt coaching classes

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration granted permission on Thursday to reopen the schools for students from standard first to fourth on February 14.

The offline classes from fifth to 7th standards resumed during the last week.

The third wave of Covid is declining in the city. So, Administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Astik Kumar Pandey issued directives to restart offline classes for students from first to fourth standards.

In the orders, it was stated that the permission is being given after holding talks with schools management, parents, school management committee members. The classes would be conducted from coming Monday as per the guidelines. It is mandatory to conduct an RT-PCR test of teaching and non-teaching staff members 48 hours before the school reopening.

The schools need to take an undertaking from parents and call students on alternative days in a week. Those teaching and non-teaching staff members who are found Covid positive should attend the duty after full recovery.

Box

Pvt coaching classes can resume fully

The AMC administration also gave permission for reopening private coaching classes. The classes will have to follow all Covid guidelines which were issued for the schools.

Box

Vaccination must for staff

The Covid vaccination is mandatory for school headmasters, teaching and non-teaching staff members, bus and auto drivers while resuming the offline classes. Parents should not be given entry at schools to avoid crowding. One student is allowed to sit on one bench. There should be six fee distance between two benches. The schools were asked to allow 15 to 20 students maximum in a day.