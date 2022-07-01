Schools responsible for 100% vaccination of students

Aurangabad, July 1:

Given the growing number of corona patients in the state, the possibility of a fourth wave cannot be ruled out. Therefore, an order was given in the meeting of the district task force to complete the vaccination of all eligible beneficiary students in the age group of 12 to 17 years. The central government has also ordered preventive vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 14 years from March 16. Therefore, schools will be responsible for 100 per cent vaccination of students in this age group, said education officer MK Deshmukh.

Schools started functioning at full capacity from June 15. In order to vaccinate the eligible students, instructions have been given to all the headmasters from the office of the education officer to contact the health centres and organize camps in the school premises.