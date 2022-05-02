Schools to re-open on June 13

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 2:

The summer vacation in the schools of our district started with the celebration of Maharashtra Day (on May 1) and distribution of progress reports (results) to the students on Sunday.

The education officer M K Deshmukh said, “ The summer vacation of 42 days will be from May 2 to June 12. The schools will re-open on June 13. The programme of Learning Level Fixation conducted in December 2021 has been revealed that the practice of reading and writing has been reduced. The grasping power of students have also been affected. Hence the parents and guardians should help the administration in overcoming the learning loss of students sustained during the pandemic situation.”

Adds another education officer Jaishree Chavan, “ This year, the education department has introduced pre-school preparation programme (before starting of the primary education of the kids). The parents and guardians of children eligible for admission in Class One were called by the schools. A training was imparted to the parents and guardians with hope that they will act as teachers (for their wards) in the homes and during the whole summer vacation they will focus on increasing the observation capacity of their kids, who would be going to schools from new academic year.”

Alert to headmasters

The education department has alerted the headmasters of schools in the district stating that the Diwali vacation is of 22 days (this year).Hence, if they wish to give holidays for Ganeshotsav, Christmas, Ramzan etc festivals then the schools should adjust it from the Diwali vacation holidays.

If there is a demand for holidays on other occasions then the school management committee should take decision upon it, stated the order of education department.

Status of holidays in academic year 2022-23

- Summer Vacation - 42 days

- Diwali vacation - 22 days

- Government Holidays - 18 days

- Collector declare Holidays - 3 days

- Headmaster declare Holidays - 2 days.