Sci-Fiesta at Dnyanada English School

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 27, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-02-27T19:10:01+5:30 2023-02-27T19:10:01+5:30

Four competitions were held for students from Step 3 to Step 9. The winners of different competitions were: GK ...

Sci-Fiesta at Dnyanada English School | Sci-Fiesta at Dnyanada English School

Sci-Fiesta at Dnyanada English School

Next

Four competitions were held for students from Step 3 to Step 9. The winners of different competitions were: GK Quiz - 1. Dnyanada English School, 2. Gaikwad Global School and 3. PSBA School

Consolation prize MGM Clover Dale School.

Friend and Foe: 1. PSBA School, 2. Pearls Academy

3. MGM Clover Dale School and BSGM School;

Herbarium - 1. PSBA School, 2. The Jain International School, 3. Pearls Academy.

Hi! I Come from the periodic table

1. Pearls Academy

The Pearls Academy School bagged the maximum number of points with participation in maximum number of events and were declared champions. The winners were awarded by the chief guests, secretary N K Joshi and co-ordinator Manisha Joshi.

Open in app
Tags : Gaikwad Global School Gaikwad Global School Psba school consolation Manisha joshi PSBA School MGM Clover Dale School BSGM School Jain International School Pearls Academy Pearls Academy School