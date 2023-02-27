Sci-Fiesta at Dnyanada English School

Four competitions were held for students from Step 3 to Step 9. The winners of different competitions were: GK Quiz - 1. Dnyanada English School, 2. Gaikwad Global School and 3. PSBA School

Consolation prize MGM Clover Dale School.

Friend and Foe: 1. PSBA School, 2. Pearls Academy

3. MGM Clover Dale School and BSGM School;

Herbarium - 1. PSBA School, 2. The Jain International School, 3. Pearls Academy.

Hi! I Come from the periodic table

1. Pearls Academy

The Pearls Academy School bagged the maximum number of points with participation in maximum number of events and were declared champions. The winners were awarded by the chief guests, secretary N K Joshi and co-ordinator Manisha Joshi.