Science Day at Wise English School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 4, 2022 11:50 PM2022-03-04T23:50:01+5:302022-03-04T23:50:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 4: To mark the National Science Day, a Science Exhibition was held at Wise English School. It was inaugurated by Dr Shagufta Ansari and members of the society Syeda Shahana and Syed Tanveer. Various experiments and projects with working models were presented by the children. Best models and projects were awarded by school director Syed Khurram Ali.