Science Exhibition at Raja Shivaji School

Aurangabad, March 3: A Science Exhibition was organised at Raja Shivaji English School, Bajajnagar recently to mark the National Science Day. Dr Samidh Patel (United Sigma Hospital), Nagesh Kuthare (Tisgaon), Aman Jadhav joint secretary of Bhartiya Gramin Punarrachana Sanstha, Chandrakala Sharma, school principal were the chief guests. The little scientists actively participated in the exhibition by preparing various effective models such as water recharge, air pollution managers, seismic equipment, watermills and solar powered equipment. The guests appreciated the students' efforts by presenting certificates. The programme was hosted by students Yug Bakliwal and Shantanu Badgujar.