Science Exhibition at Stepping Stones Intl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Science Department of Stepping Stones International (SSI) organised their annual Science exhibition SciSpectre 2.0, recently. Students proudly showcased their innovative projects. Educationalist, environmentalist and biotechnologist Dr Varsha Phagle was the chief guest. The CAIE Foyer was transformed into a mini-laboratory filled with colourful posters and intriguing models. From solar-powered vehicles to homemade volcanoes, the creativity on display was impressive. Students eagerly explained their experiments to curious visitors, highlighting the scientific principles behind their work. Interactive displays invited attendees to engage with the projects, sparking lively discussions.