Science expo at Saniya School

Published: March 4, 2023

Barrister Umar Farooqui and

Dr Shahed Shaikh, senior journalist and faculty in journalism and mass communication, were the chief guests.

The pre-primary and primary students demonstrated various models such as colours, fruits, vegetables, natural and man-made things, trees around us and means of communication. Students of higher section presented still and working models such as hydraulic balancing game, and clapping switch, said director Jawed Wahab and principal Nadiya Farooque.

