Science Expo at The Deshmukh International School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With an objective of inculcating scientific attitude among students, The Deshmukh International School organised a science exhibition, recently. The event saw the participation of Grade 1 to Grade 8 students. Each class presented scientific models and handmade designs. School principal Pradnya Deshmukh inaugurated the exhibition.

Around 135 exhibits, including functioning models created by students, were on display. The students explained the models to the parents and teachers.

Everybody praised and congratulated the students for their efforts.