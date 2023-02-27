Scientist Dr Sahib’s lecture in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold a lecture on February 28 to celebrate National Science Day.

A scientist from Wockhardt Company Dr M K Sahib will deliver the lecture to be conducted at CFART Hall at 3 pm. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony. Dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar will grace the event. Dr Sahib will deliver the lecture on ‘Science for World Health. Coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte appealed to all students and teachers to attend the programme.