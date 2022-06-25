SCR conducts mock drill at Purna Junction

- An emergency task accomplished in 1 hour

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 25:

The South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) and National Disaster Response Force (5th Battalion of NDRF, Pune) today conducted a mock drill to test the alertness of the railway machinery and their instant preparedness to tackle an emergency like an accident, at Purna Junction, in the morning. The rescue operation was completed in one hour.

The drill started with an alert message to the Control Room (at SCR-NED Division) saying that one coach has been derailed and another has been capsized during the shunting at Purna Junction Yard at 11.50 hours. The message also mentioned that 10-15 passengers seems to have got injured. The hooter was blown. The messenger also demanded a Self-Propelled Medical Relief Van (SPMRV) and Accident Relief Train (ART) to undertake relief operations.

NDRF team comprising 20 members led by inspector Manoj Sharma was alerted. They were camping at the site. Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) geared up and cordoned off the site. The different machinery of railways geared up. ART team reached the site and cut off the window of derailed coach and rescued the passengers. They were handed them over to the medical team by 12 noon.

Later on, the NDRF team took over and rescued the passengers from the capsized coach by 12.44 pm. Later on, the six injured passengers who were evacuated from the coaches were shifted to a hospital in a medical ambulance and the task of the rescue operation got accomplished by 12.50 pm.

The drill was exercised by 130 personnel of SCR and 12 officers including additional railway manager (ARM, SCR-Nanded Division) K Nagbhushan Rao, senior divisional safety officer K Suryanarayan and senior divisional mechanical engineer Prashant Kumar were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ART team included loco pilot Ashok Kumar and assistant loco pilot Ashish Kumar Jha, while the SPMRV’s loco pilot was Ram Singh Meena.