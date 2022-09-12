SCR failing to maintain women's dignity!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Nanded is the divisional headquarters of the South Central Railway (SCR). The female passengers commuting from Nanded railway station, however, complained of feeling unsafe and embarrassed due to the absence of proper partition to the 'Ladies Toilet' (in the Second Class Waiting Hall). They claimed that it pushes them into uncomfortable situations while entering or coming out of the lavatory.

The waiting hall is occupied by a large number of passengers daily. The SCR built Gents Toilet and Ladies Toilet, on two corners of the hall, on the right side of its entrance. The location of the Ladies Toilet is opposite the hall's entrance. The toilet's entrance is wide and sans partition. As a result, the passengers and family members waiting in the hall are found staring at the women folk entering and coming out of the toilet. They glare as if the aliens are emerging out from the toilet.

A lady passenger boarding the Nandigram Express train from Nanded for Mumbai said," I felt very awkward when I spotted the passengers in the waiting hall were staring at me and other females coming out of the toilet as if we are aliens and are a part of their entertainment. They were staring at us without a blink of eyes. The SCR should respect the emotions of female passengers and provide security and safety to them. They should immediately erect proper partition and change the direction of the toilet's entrance."

It may be noted that the Nanded railway station is classified as an A-1 category station. A total of 20 express trains (up) originate from here and thousands of passengers including females travel from here in different directions daily.

A lady teacher from Telangana who was heading to Shirdi said, "My head was down in shame while coming out of the toilet. SCR should have a female member in its advisory body and the inspection of facilities for women should be first done by the female officers. The filthy smell, and unhygienic environment, apart from the glaring eyes of passengers push us (the females) into uncomfortable situations. Our right to privacy is barred by SCR authorities' design of this ladies' toilet."