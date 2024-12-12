SCR general manager ‘bypass’ inspection of local railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain, today inspected the Nagarsol Railway Station and then passed through the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but he did not inspect the ongoing works at the local railway station, expressed the disappointed railway organisations.

At Nagarsol, the General Manager inspected the amenities and facilities provided for the passengers by visiting the booking counter, waiting hall and other ongoing construction works. The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM, Nanded Division of SCR) Neeti Sarkar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

On his return journey from Nagarsol to Nanded, Arun Kumar Jain held ‘window inspection’ of ongoing railway works (of repair and maintenance type). He spent only a few minutes interacting with the local railway officers at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The railway passengers' organisations underlined that he should have inspected the ongoing work at the local station, interacted with the office-bearers of the organisations to know the passengers' problems and their demands, etc.

Shirdi Darshan!

Whenever a visit of any senior railway officer is announced, it is presumed that he is coming for Shirdi Darshan. Hence it is also said that Shirdi Darshan was done during this tour, but the local and other railway officers did not acknowledge it. Instead, they said it was Nagarsol Railway Station inspection visit only.

The president of Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti, Anant Borkar said, “ The general manager should have inspected the ongoing works of pitline, laying of double tracks, construction of new station building, etc. at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station. He could have come to know the status of work, their progress and the timeline in which the remaining works are to be completed. However, instead, he did not do so and left the city.”