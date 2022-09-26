SCR GM to inspect pit line work in Jalna

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

General manager of South Central Railway (SCR) Arun Kumar will inspect the ongoing pit line work at Jalna on Sunday. After the inspection, he will directly go to Nagarsol from Jalna. Moreover, the pit line proposal in Aurangabad remains on the paper while several projects at the railway station are pending. Still, the GM without visiting Aurangabad will conclude the visit.

A place has been finalized for the pit line in Aurangabad railway station. However, the work has not started yet. In terms of facilities, Jalna Railway Station has surpassed Aurangabad.

On January 2, a pit line with the expense of Rs 100 crores was announced for Jalna. Later, a pitline was announced for Aurangabad in May and Rs 29 crores were sanctioned for it. The no steps are being taken to facilitate the work here.