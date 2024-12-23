SCR operates special trains to Ajmer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The South Central Railway (Nanded Division) will operate special trains for devotees desirous of attending the grand annual fair (Urs) of Ajmer from the new year onwards.

The special trains will be operated from Nanded, Kachiguda and Hyderabad Railway Stations.

The Nanded-Ajmer Express train bearing number 07187 will leave the station on January 2 at 5.45 am. It will reach Ajmer via Purna, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chanderiya, and Bhilwara stations. It will reach on the second day at 3.15 pm.

On the return journey, the Ajmer-Nanded Express train, bearing number 07188, will start at 11.20 pm on January 9 and reach Nanded on the third day at 06.45 am. The train has 24 coaches.

The Kachiguda-Ajmer Express train bearing number 07732 will leave on January 3 at 11 pm and reach the final destination on January 5 at 2.30 pm. The train will halt at Nizamabad, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Chittorgarh during the journey. There will be 19 coaches in the train.

The return journey of the train bearing number 07733 will start on January 8 at 7.05 pm and will arrive at Kachiguda on January 10 at 10 am.

The Hyderabad-Ajmer Express train bearing number 07730 will leave the station on January 3 at 4 pm and will reach Ajmer (via Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, and Chanderiya) on January 5 at 06.15 am.

The return journey of train number 07731 will start from Ajmer on January 8 at 8 pm and will arrive in Hyderabad on the third day at 07.45 am. There will be 19 coaches in the train, stated the press released issued by the Nanded Division of SCR adding that the visitors should take note of the special trains and avail of the facility in large numbers.