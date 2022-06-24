SCR suspends service of 10 important route express trains

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 24:

The South Central Railway (SCR) has alerted that because of yard remodelling works at Ankai Fort and Manmad stations for the provision of double line cut and connect over CR, the services of ten trains which run on important routes are cancelled, stated the press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO, SCR) Ch. Rakesh.

Total Cancellation of Trains

1. Daund (Pune) - Nizamabad (train number 11409) has been cancelled from June 25 to 28.

2. Nizamabad – Pune (11410) from June 24 to 27.

3. Secunderabad – Mumbai CST (17058) from June 25 to 27.

4. Mumbai CST – Secunderabad (17057) from June 26 to 28.

5. Hadapsar – H.S.Nanded (12729) on June 27.

6. H.S.Nanded – Hadapsar (12730) on June 26.

7. Mumbai CST – H.S.Nanded (17612) from June 27 to 28.

8. H.S.Nanded – Mumbai CST (17611) from June 26 to 27.

9. Nizamabad – Pandharpur (01413) from June 24 to 29 and

10. Pandharpur – Nizamabad (01414) from June 25 to 29.