SCR to undertake line block of 5 hours
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2023 09:35 PM 2023-04-20T21:35:02+5:30 2023-04-20T21:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) will be undertaking line block of five hours on ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
The Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) will be undertaking line block of five hours on Selu-Dhengdi Pimpalgaon-Manwat Road on April 22. Hence few trains will be running behind the schedule.
The Mumbai-Nanded Tapovan Express will run one hour and 15 minutes late; Nanded - Pune Express will run 50 minutes late; Kachiguda-Nagarsol Express will run three hours and 10 minutes late and Nagarsol-Narsapur Express will run one and a half hour late.
Meanwhile, the Dharmabad-Manmad Marathwada Express which starts from Dharmabad on April 23 at 4 am will also be running one hour late.