Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Criminals who were released from jail on bail in the last two months were warmly welcomed by their gangs on social media. Criminals were encouraged with posts and reels challenging the police. After that, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ratnakar Navale ordered to search for miscreants encouraging criminals on social media and take action.

Gangs involved in looting, attacks on civilians, attacks on traders and vendors in the city were taken into custody under MPDA and Mocca and sent to Harsul jail last year.

However, in the last two months, most of these accused were granted bail and released. In the last seven months, 921 criminals were released from the city and 547 from the district.

Even after being released on bail, they did not mend their ways. Some directly attacked the police, while others went on trips to tourist destinations, demanding extortion from traders. However, it is being expressed as a surprise that the police remained unaware of all this.

Celebration on social media

As soon as Syed Faisal alias Teja Syed Ejaz (Kile-Ark), who attacked his girlfriend, came out of jail, many people made a reel there. His posts with weapons and welcoming statuses were seen on social media. Tipya alias Javed Masood Shaikh (Bharatnagar) was celebrating after he came out of jail. Many videos of him leaving the courtroom and the contact room in Harsul jail went viral on social media.

Cyber Police instructed

There are controversial posts, videos, and reels on social media that encourage criminals. Cyber Police has been instructed to find the posts and take action against those who do such things. Such acts will not be tolerated.

(Ratnakar Navale, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime and Cyber Department).