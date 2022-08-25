Seats allotted for 1st round of poly admissions; Over 17 K students file option forms
Aurangabad, Aug 25:
The seats for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of polytechnic admissions were allotted to the candidates on Thursday.
A total of 21,634 candidates registered for 15,040 seats in 57 polytechnics of Marathwada including 10 Government institutes. Of them, 17,470 students submitted option forms.
There will be three CAP rounds along with an institute-level round by September 30.
Those who were allotted seats in the first round will have to accept the seat through login by August 29 and confirm the admissions at the college up to August 30.
The vacant seats for the second round will be displayed on August 31. The candidates will be allowed to submit the option form from September 1 to 4. The seats will be allotted and aspirants can confirm their admission at the polytechnic up to September 11.
The third round will commence on September 12 with the release of vacant seats. The district-wise number of the polytechnic, registered candidates-option form submissions are as follows;
District----polytechnics----registered candidates--option form filled
Aurangabad-------13------4,712--------4,682
Beed------------10---------3,336---------2,703
Hingoli-----------02--------603----------422
Jalna-------------05--------2,094--------1,723
Latur-------------13---------4,493-------3,604
Nanded----------07---------2,618--------2,125
Osmanabad----04---------1745----------1397
Parbhani---------03---------1022--------823