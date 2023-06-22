Seats remain vacant under RTE despite date extension

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 892 seats remained vacant in the district under Right To Education Act (RTE) despite the date extension. It may be noted that 25 per cent of seats are reserved in private schools under the RTE for the students belonging to Socially and Economically weaker sections.

The admissions confirmation of the selected candidates in the first round was confirmed on May 25. The Education Department started the admission process for the vacant seats for the candidates on the waiting list. A total of 1320 students were selected from the waiting list. The verification of 244 candidates was completed while eight were denied admission for the lack of required documents.

A total of 420 students confirmed their admissions until June 12, the last date of the deadline. There were 892 seats vacant. So, the date of admission confirmation was extended up to June 19.

Even after this date, seats remained vacant as eligible candidates did not turn up for the admissions. Officers from Education Department said that the delayed admission process and not getting the school of their choice are the causes of the seats remaining vacant.