SEC gazette notification puzzle's local leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The happiness of the leaders or candidates aspiring and planning to contest the forthcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) general elections was shortlived as the state election commission (SEC) issued a gazette notification, on July 5, stating all the municipal corporations, municipal councils, to start preparing voters list and hinted at conducting the elections in September-October. The order got viral on social media on Thursday. However, on Friday, the SEC made it clear that it will not be undertaking any such programme.

The last term of CSMC ended in April 2020. Since then the municipal corporation affairs are being looked after by the administrator appointed by the state government. It may be noted that many candidates are aspiring to contest the coming elections. Hence they had done extensive social work during the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

It so happened that the SEC issued the gazette notification on Wednesday stating that the elections will be held in September-October. Smiles prevailed on the faces of the aspiring candidates. However, on Friday, the SEC issued a fresh order stating that there is no programme for any elections.