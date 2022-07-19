SEC okays final draft on delimitation of prabhags

Aurangabad, July 19: The State Election Commission (SEC) has approved the final draft on the delimitation of the prabhags submitted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), today. The final notification will be published in the gazette on July 20.

Meanwhile, the AMC’s election branch has displayed the final maps mentioning boundaries of new prabhags (as well as wards), their size and other technical details for the citizens at its notice board in AMC headquarters, all nine zonal offices and is also available on the AMC website.

The aspirants are now eager to know the details about the declaration of further election schedule to pick lots for social reservation of wards. The AMC elections are due since April 2020.

Earlier, the AMC delimited its 115 wards and formed 126 wards and further divided them into 42 prabhags. The AMC will be conducting general elections for the first time based on prabhags (a cluster of three wards). The reservation of each ward will be picked through the lots system. The further election programme will be announced by SEC soon, said the sources.