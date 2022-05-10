SEC orders AMC to submit rough draft on prabhags by May 17

Aurangabad, May 10:

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (MSEC) has ordered Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to prepare and submit a new rough draft on delimitation of prabhags. The AMC has received the order on Tuesday and has to submit the document by May 17.

It may be noted that the state government has appointed an administrator on AMC on April 20, 2020.However, the delimitation of wards by the AMC and SEC was challenged in the Supreme Court in January 2020.The Apex Court had given its verdict that had cleared the way of AMC to conduct the general elections.

Later on, the SEC through AMC has got prepared the rough draft on delimitation of prabhags (a cluster of three wards) on one prabhag- multiple candidates basis.It scrapped the one-ward-one candidate system.The SEC had not taken any decision upon it.In the meantime, the state government curtailed the power of SEC and reserved the right of preparing the draft of delimitation of prabhags in March 2022. The decision was also challenged in the Apex Court.

The Supreme Court, in its decision aired recently ordered SEC to resume the election process (without OBC reservation). Hence the SEC geared up to complete the incomplete election work.

The AMC, on Tuesday, has received the letter signed by the deputy commissioner (SEC)Avinash Sanas. It stated that the SEC had went through the rough draft of delimitation of prabhags submitted by AMC.Hence it suggested to make necessary changes like revising the population figures (insert update figures), insert enumerator blocks accordingly, and enclose the revised maps of each prabhags also.”

Earlier, the AMC has submitted the rough draft by delimiting 115 wards into 126 wards or 42 prabhags.Meanwhile, the OBC’s 27 reservation has been shelved, therefore, there is a possibility that around 40 wards would reserved for general open category candidates!